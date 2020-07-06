Minister: Process for obtaining halal certificate in Malaysia to be made easier

Datuk Seri Zulkifli Mohamad said the government will review the process of applying for a halal certificate for the food industry so that the procedure can be simplified but still meet the prescribed halal standards. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — The government will review the process of applying for a halal certificate for the food industry so that the procedure can be simplified but still meet the prescribed halal standards.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri said the business of obtaining halal certification for a food product should not burden the applying party.

“Indeed, the government intends to look into the issue of halal certification comprehensively so that all issues facing the industry in obtaining halal certificates will be overcome. We seek to facilitate not make it more difficult.

“Except that the process just needs to be complete and properly done in accordance with the stipulated terms and standards. Especially more so in the current situation under the RMCO (Recovery movement control order) and the new normal. What is sure is that there is more need to simplify it,’’ he said after launching the Virtual Halal School at Menara Arina-UNITI, here, today.

He said this when asked to comment on those who use illegal halal certificates on food products and which confused consumers, especially Muslims.

Zulkifli said among the aspects to be looked at were related to the shorter waiting period following an application and reducing the documentations involved in an application for a halal certificate.

“At the same time, the public especially Muslims should also be very careful about the halal logo displayed on the products purchased and ensure that the logo is authentic and recognised by the authorities,” he said.

On the Virtual Halal School, a learning initiative to disseminate inputs and issues related to halal aspects online by the UNITI College Halal Excellence Centre (UHAC), he said the effort would further boost the halal industry in the country.

For starters, the Virtual Halal School was organising the 2020 Virtual Halal Summer Camp (VHSC) starting today until Oct 31 with the theme: Understanding Halal in Industry and Life involving an interactive online learning session with 17 experts.

More information about the Virtual Halal School can be found on its official Facebook page. — Bernama