Minister: Integrate national disaster management in Malaysia to be more efficient

JOHOR BARU, July 4 — Disaster management in the country needs to be handled in an integrated manner by all defence and security agencies to make action at every level more efficient and effective.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof said the focus in uniting efforts between agencies involved especially in the use of their consolidated assets should be prioritised for optimal implementations of life-saving efforts.

“We prefer the use of assets which are consolidated among all agencies. Disaster is handled by the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma)) and we want Nadma to manage assets more efficiently by using assets from the agencies involved.

“We want to mobilise the assets of the agencies involved in defence and security, namely, army, police, fire, the Malaysian Civil Defence Forces (MCDF). And, if that is not enough, we will analyse the strength that we have so we can use it efficiently, “he said.

He said this at a press conference during a working visit to the Johor State Disaster Operations Room at the Johor Bahru MCDF Office here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Special Functions) Datin Mastura Mohd Yazid, MCFD Chief Commissioner Datuk Roslan Wahab and Nadma director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman.

In another development, Mohd Redzuan said he wanted to see more volunteers from among the young people to be involved in providing services through disaster management.

“We want to see more volunteers, especially young people, as backups to continue this agency’s work. We want them to come forward to together help in providing well-being to the people,” he said.

In total, 112 Johor MCDF assets consisting of 14 trucks, ambulances (13), four-wheel drive vehicles (10), Sealegs boats (two) and the balance of various types of boats could be mobilised during rescue operations and early evacuation in the event of flood. — Bernama