MetMalaysia says cross-border haze not expected to occur soon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — Cross-border haze from east and central Kalimantan, Indonesia is not expected to hit the country soon, said the Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

Monitoring at the Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre (ASMC) yesterday showed three hotspots detected in Kalimantan with another 12 in Sumatra, Indonesia.

“Based on the number and position of hotspots as well as the wind direction, there would be no cross-border air pollution in the near future.

“Currently the air quality nationwide is normal with the Air Pollutant Index (API) monitored by the Department of Environment in good and moderate categories,” said the statement.

However, MetMalaysia said the condition did not mean haze would not hit the country as the usual cross-border haze could still set in by August and September if open burning is not brought under control.

MetMalaysia is also monitoring the situation continuously and will report from time to time if there are any significant incidents and at the same time, members of the public are advised to drink enough water to avoid getting dehydrated while abstaining from opening burning at all time.

The latest weather information can be obtained via MetMalaysia official website. — Bernama