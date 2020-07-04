Man believed drunk killed in crash after driving against traffic flow near Shah Alam

A man, believed to be drunk, was killed in a crash after he drove against traffic flow at the slip road linking the Elite Highway to the New Klang Valley Expressway towards Subang at 2.30am today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SHAH ALAM, July 4 — A 25-year-old man, believed to be drunk, was killed in a crash after he drove against traffic flow at the slip road linking the Elite Highway to the New Klang Valley Expressway towards Subang at 2.30am today.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shariat said the victim who is from Triang, Pahang, sustained heavy head injuries and died at the scene after his Perodua Myvi collided head-on with a lorry on the same road.

“The 45-year-old lorry driver who was heading to Penang from Johor escaped unhurt.

“The victim was believed to have consumed liquor based on the strong alcohol odour on him during the investigation,” he said in a statement today.

Azman said the victim’s body was taken to the Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem, and his blood sample would be taken for drugs and alcohol tests.

The case is investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving. — Bernama