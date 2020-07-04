Former Penang Port Commission chief out on bail after MACC questioning on undersea tunnel project

A vehicle believed to be transporting the family of Jeffrey Chew leaving the compound after Penang Port Commission Chief Jefferey Chew is arrested by the MACC at Bayan Baru Police Station July 1, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 4 — Former Penang Port Commission chairman Jeffrey Chew has been released on bail after being questioned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in connection with the Penang undersea tunnel project.

Clad in a red shirt and donning a red mask, Chew was seen exiting the Penang MACC headquarters at 12.55pm today, accompanied by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Gelugor, Ramkarpal Singh, and Jelutong MP RSN Rayer.

Ramkarpal, who is one of Chew’s lawyers, said Chew was released on bail without any conditions attached.

“At the moment, there are no other conditions (for Chew’s bail),” he told reporters outside the Penang MACC office here.

It is learnt that the bail amount for Chew was RM100,000.

Chew was remanded by MACC for four days from July 1 to facilitate investigations into RM6.3 billion undersea tunnel project.

Chow, who arrived at the MACC headquarters at 12.15pm, said the MACC had summoned 12 or 13 people for an interview.

He said those called up by the MACC include both current and former Penang state executive councillors involved in the open tender process for the undersea tunnel project.

“I myself have been asked and it (interview) will be arranged for Tuesday (July 7),” he said, adding that the venue for the interview has yet to be decided.

Among those present at the Penang MACC office this morning were former state exco members Datuk Lim Hock Seng and Datuk Abdul Malik Abul Kassim.

Yesterday, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Azam Baki said the investigation papers on the undersea tunnel project were expected to be completed in two to three weeks’ time. ― Bernama