MyPay integrates over 300 govt services digitally

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — MyPay e-payment service, launched today, will integrate government services into a platform that includes information, services and payments to enable the people to reach more than 300 government agencies at their fingertips.

DAPAT Vista (M) Sdn Bhd executive director Sabri Rahman said MyPay is a user-friendly platform that can be accessed anytime and anywhere and has a strong security system to securely store information with the government agencies.

“MyPay is a product of DAPAT Vista which simplifies the lives of Malaysians by empowering them to access, review and use data to make payments digitally. We are grateful that the government has opened the door to the extent that there is no obstruction for us to have access to the data of 32 million Malaysians.

“The data is obtained with the consent of individual data owners, through electronic Know Your Customer and collaborations with banks and others,” he said after the launch of MyPay Digital Financing and Payment e-Wallet here, today.

MyPay is a collaboration between DAPAT Vista, the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN), Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd (BIMB), and Fass Payment Solutions Sdn Bhd.

The digital initiative aims to expand the use of MyPay for loan repayment and investment by PTPTN, as well as digital financing through a joint-venture with BIMB and integration with e-wallet.

The collaboration will enhance the use of e-wallet and support online financing facilities.

The launch was officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, and witnessed by PTPTN chief executive Ahmad Dasuki Abdul Majid and Bank Islam chief executive officer Mohd Muazzam Mohamed. — Bernama