Multimedia University charged with research into cyberbullying laws, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks to the press in Putrajaya June 17, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

CYBERJAYA, July 3 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has appointed the Multimedia University (MMU) to conduct research on anti-cyberbullying laws, said its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said the research would be completed within six months, this was necessary as cyberbullying cases in Malaysia had recently increased, leading to suicide cases.

“Cyberbullying is a crime that must be dealt with immediately. Currently, Malaysia has laws relating to the cyber world but there is no specific law (Act) on cyberbullying,” he told reporters after visiting MMU here today.

Saifuddin said the research will involve studies whether Malaysia needs a special act related to cyber bullying, as implemented in Singapore, the Philippines and some developed countries, as well as looking at the implementation of anti-cyber laws in other countries.

He said it would involve consultations with stakeholders including the Attorney-General's Chambers the Communications and Multimedia Commission, CyberSecurity Malaysia and the Bar Council.— Bernama