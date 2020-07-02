Woman jailed for concealing birth by secretly disposing body in Melaka

The Magistrate’s Court today sentenced a factory production operator who gave birth to a premature-baby and then secretly disposing the dead foetus into a sewage hole to six months’ jail for the offence. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, July 2 — The Magistrate’s Court here today sentenced a factory production operator who gave birth to a premature-baby and then secretly disposing the dead foetus into a sewage hole to six months’ jail for the offence.

Magistrate Muhammad Nazrin Ali Rahim meted out the sentence on Norfatihen Salleh, 22, who pleaded guilty to the charge.

The woman was ordered to serve the sentence from today.

She was jointly charged with committing the offence with another person at a house in Batu 4 ¼ Kampung Kandang here at 12.30am last June 7.

According to the facts of the case, the woman gave birth to the premature baby at her rented house in Taman Perkota here after taking some abortion pills and then handed over the dead foetus to her boyfriend, who then threw the body into a sewage hole of a house in Kampung Kandang.

The boyfriend, Muhammad Faiz Zakariyah, 25, was sentenced to 12 months’ jail and fined RM1,500 by the same court last June 26 after he pleaded guilty to the same charge.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Mohamad Izwan Mohamed Noh, Indonesian Ira Nuraeni, 26, pleaded not guilty to a similar charge by secretly disposing her baby in an undergrowth last June 25.

The court refused to allow her bail and set August 3 for mention. — Bernama