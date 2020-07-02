State police chief: Investigation papers on Johor migrant smuggling case to be handed over to AG soon

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the police will be completing soon their investigations into the enforcement personnel who were arrested on suspicion of being involved in migrant smuggling activities. — Picture by Ben Tan

KOTA TINGGI, July 2 — The Johor police are in the midst of wrapping up their investigations into 18 enforcement officers, including 13 policemen, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in migrant smuggling activities.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said investigators will be completing their investigation papers on the arrests soon.

“The investigation papers will then be handed over the Attorney General‘s Chambers for further action before they are charged in court, which will be soon,” he said.

Ayob Khan said this in response to the latest development involving the enforcement personnel who were arrested in connection with the case during a press conference at the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters today.

Present was Johor criminal investigation department chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Yusof Ahmad.

Earlier, both men were seen at the Kota Tinggi court building where they observed the legal proceedings involving 51 members of the ‘Geng Otong’ migrant smuggling syndicate who were charged in the Sessions Court.

Johor police and their federal counterparts had last month conducted a major operation in the state against migrant smuggling activities allegedly involving policemen, immigration officers and also Armed Forces personnel.

The arrests of the enforcement personnel were the result of follow-up operations conducted by the police since March this year.

It was reported on June 19 that one of the policemen arrested was an officer with the rank of assistant superintendent. It is understood that he was stationed at the Johor Baru North district police headquarters prior to his arrest.

The June 15 to 18 operation had also led to the arrest of five Armed Forces personnel and 13 policemen including two from the marine police, two from Bukit Aman and nine from the Kota Tinggi police station.

They are currently being investigated under the Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants Act (Atipsom) 2007 through investigation procedures under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) 2012.