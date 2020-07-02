RMCO: Kelantan to consider allowing petrol stations to operate 24 hours

The Kelantan government is ready to consider an application by petrol station operators in the state to operate 24 hours a day. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, July 2 — The Kelantan government is ready to consider an application by petrol station operators in the state to operate 24 hours a day.

Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, however, said the approval to operate for 24 hours would be granted to stations which located in the areas deemed appropriate.

“Those who need to operate 24 hours must apply to the state Security Council (MKN). Maybe in certain areas we can consider and operators can apply (to continue the operation hours).

“Other petrol stations will still operate until midnight,” he said after chairing the Kelantan Security Working Committee (JKKN) at the Kota Darul Naim Complex here today.

Ahmad said restaurants, food courts and food trucks are now allowed to operate until 11.30pm compared to 10.30pm previously, except for supermarkets that still have operating hours between 10am and 10pm.

On Aidiladha ritual slaughter and prayers, he said Kelantan would follow the standard operating procedures (SOP) set by the federal government.

He said the state government encouraged that the meat of the sacrificed animals be distributed only to those in need and not to have a feast at home as practised all this while. — Bernama