Health D-G warns that those who flout Covid-19 home quarantine rules face stiff action

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Health Ministry has urged returning Malaysians placed under a Home Surveillance Order (HSO) to cooperate with the relevant authorities when it comes to taking their 13th-day tests in order to be cleared or treated if found to be Covid-19 positive.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah revealed today that of the total number of 5,804 people allowed to be discharged from quarantine centres and placed under HSO since June 10, some 620 are still required to undergo mandatory 13th-day Covid-19 screenings.

He said once those under surveillance test negative on the 13th day, only then will they be released or issued a Home Release Order (HRO).

To date, he said that 5,184 people have been released and issued an HRO after testing negative following a 13th-day screening.

“The relevant District Health Offices together with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are actively engaged in tracing individuals who have to undergo their 13th-day screening.

“The MOH would like to note that action can be taken against individuals who are found to be in violation of the terms within this order,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement today.

He explained that those found flouting the HSO can be fined or imprisoned, or both, urging travellers to avoid such inconveniences by just complying to MOH’s regulations.

“Relatives of travellers under this order are also urged to advise and ensure they comply with the terms under the HSO.

“The cooperation of all parties is very much needed to break the chain of Covid-19 infection in Malaysia,” he said.

Malaysia today recorded three new Covid-19 cases — comprising a returning Malaysian and two foreign workers — as no cases of communal transmission among locals were recorded for the second day in a row.