Contractor in KL fined for stabbing son, punching daughter

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — The Magistrate’s Court here today fined a contractor RM5,000 for stabbing his son’s wrist and punching a daughter on the face.

Magistrate Mohamed Fared Abdul Latif meted out the fine on A. Johnson, 50, who pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was fined RM4,000, in default four months’ jail, for stabbing his son, and RM1,000, in default two months’ jail, for punching the girl.

Johnson was charged with stabbing Winson Raj, 24 with a welder, at a house in Sri Rampai here at 8.45pm last June 27.

He was also charged with punching his daughter, Jerine, 28, on the face at about the same time, place and date.

In mitigation, Johnson, unrepresented, said he was drunk at the time of the incident.

Deputy public prosecutorAbdul Khaliq Nazeri prosecuted. — Bernama