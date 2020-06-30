More than 1,000 Warisan members from Libaran quit party

According to Kampung Sri Ujung 2 branch head Nolokman Tamal, who led the mass exodus from the party said 1,320 members, mostly from Sungai Sibuga state constituency quit the party after losing confidence with the party leadership. ― Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, June 30 — More than 1,000 Parti Warisan Sabah members from 12 branches of Libaran parliamentary constituency announced quitting the party with immediate effect.

According to Kampung Sri Ujung 2 branch head Nolokman Tamal, who led the mass exodus from the party said 1,320 members, mostly from Sungai Sibuga state constituency quit the party after losing confidence with the party leadership.

“We resigned on our own free will, without any pressure.

“We would also like to pledge our support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as Prime Minister and Tan Sri Musa Aman as Sungai Sibuga assemblyman,” he told a press conference to announce the mass resignation here today.

Nolokman also said from total today, 1,250 members were from 112 branches in Sungai Sibuga while 70 members were from one branch in Gum-Gum state constituency.

On June 26, more than 1,000 members from 11 Libaran branches announced quitting the party after losing confidence with the party leadership. — Bernama