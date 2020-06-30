Four Sabah youth wings endorse Shafie-for-PM proposal

The youth wings of Parti Warisan Sabah, DAP, Upko and Amanah today declared their support for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be the next prime minister. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KOTA KINABALU, June 30 — The youth wings of Parti Warisan Sabah, DAP, United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) and Amanah today declared their support for Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal to be the next prime minister.

Sabah DAP Youth chief Ginger Phoong said Shafie can be the solution to the country’s political struggle and the Opposition’s prime minister candidate impasse.

“We are fully behind the proposal of former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to have Shafie as the next prime minister. We are now seeking support from others to share this same idea.

“He will be the solution to the current impasse and be able to unite Sabahans and Malaysians,” he said, adding that Shafie would be able to fulfil the aspirations of Sabahans to have its first Prime Minister.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Warisan’s media centre here today.

When asked what PKR Sabah Youth’s stance on the matter was, Phoong said they have the blessings from the state’s PKR leadership committee but the youth wing is yet to make a stance.

“PKR Sabah is yet to make an official stance. We need time for them to analyse the situation but I’m sure they will support Shafie as prime minister,” he said.

Upko youth chief Felix Joseph Saang said that the wing fully supports the proposal to have the Warisan president as prime minister.

“This is something Sabahans and East Malaysia can benefit from so we can achieve our aspirations. There is no reason for Sabahans not to support him to fulfil our dreams,” he said.

Warisan’s youth wing deputy chief Mohd Ismail Ayub also said that the opportunity to have a Sabahan as prime minister was too good to let pass.

“This will show that Sabah is an equal partner in the federation. Let’s take this chance and unite, all Sabahans and Sarawakians should brush aside their political differences and realise what a good opportunity and chance this is. He is not just Warisan’s choice but a solution to all Sabahans’ problems and aspirations,” he said.

Last Saturday, Dr Mahathir who is locked in a stalemate with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim over the Prime Minister candidate post, announced that he supports Shafie as the next prime minister for the Pakatan Harapan Plus coalition and is withdrawing from the race.

He said the decision to name Shafie was a collective decision during an informal meeting at the Ruman Tetamu Sabah here two days ago with leaders from DAP, Amanah, and Parti Warisan Sabah.