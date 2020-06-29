RMCO: No more buffet lines and after-party hangouts at Malaysian social events, says ministry

People are seen dining in as they practise social distancing at one of the shopping malls in Kuala Lumpur, May 26, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — Guests at social events including weddings or religious and celebratory gatherings will not be allowed to hang out after the party is done.

In a statement today, the National Unity Ministry said guests are also required to be seated following social distancing rules and will not be allowed to be served in buffet style as well.

“Buffets and self-service meals at gatherings will not be allowed.

“The organiser of the social events must ensure that their guests are seated following social distancing rules and not in a crowd while they have their meals,” the ministry said.

It added that guests are not allowed to gather outside of an event compound before or after a gathering.

Apart from these, an event organiser should refrain from allowing a gathering to proceed if it finds it hard to control the crowd.

On June 24, the government said it will conditionally allow large scale social events starting July 1.

Such events must not last more than five hours while the capacity of attendees will be capped at 250 people.