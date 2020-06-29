DAP, Amanah warn against conspiring with Bersatu’s Hamzah Zainuddin for Pakatan to return to power

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin speaks to reporters in Ulu Kinta, Ipoh June 19, 2020. ― Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, June 29 — DAP and Parti Amanah Negara today reminded allies to keep any negotiation for the so-called Pakatan Harapan (PH) Plus to return to power to remain within itself.

The two parties insisted that there must be no deals made or attempted with Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin, amid PKR’s revelations that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has met with the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia secretary-general recently.

“There can be no deals or attempts to make any deals with Hamzah, the main conspirator for the ‘Sheraton Move’ power grab,” the two parties said in a statement, referring to the move made by Bersatu and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s faction that ultimately led to PH government’s fall.

“Any calculations that involve Hamzah, but sidelining Parti Warisan Sabah and Dr Mahathir’s group cannot be accepted and are not based on our principles.”

The statement was signed by Amanah deputy president Datuk Salahuddin Ayub and DAP vice-president M. Kulasegaran.

The two parties said Warisan and Dr Mahathir’s faction Bersatu remain their allies in the fight against Perikatan Nasional (PN).

In comparison, they see Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Azmin, Hamzah, and scandal-tainted Umno’s former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as “evil masterminds” that have given Umno a lifeline to return back to power.

“Basically, we want our allies to know who are really our friends and foes. The failure to distinguish between the two will bring us into unstoppable destruction,” they said.

Earlier this month, Malaysiakini quoted PKR chief whip Datuk Johari Abdul as confirming that Anwar has met several figures in PN including Muhyiddin, Hamzah, and several Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders.

Johari reportedly said the party has given Anwar carte blanche to negotiate with anybody in order to return the PH government to power, and for him sell the idea of Reformasi.

PH Plus is currently in a deadlock over its prime minister candidate, with PKR still insisting that Anwar should lead the loose coalition instead of Dr Mahathir.

The stalemate has caused Dr Mahathir to suggest Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal instead, which he said has been agreed to by his group, DAP, Amanah, and Warisan.



