MANJUNG, April 5 — Umno has welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s indication that the 16th general election (GE16) will not be held in the near future, asserting instead that priority must be given to addressing the rising cost of living.

Umno secretary-general Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that, given current global uncertainties, all parties should set aside power struggles and focus on the welfare of the people.

“At a time when the country is facing a major crisis, we should not be overly preoccupied with the pursuit of power and positions.

“What is most important is for the nation’s leaders to remain focused on ensuring the people can cope with the increasingly acute cost of living,” he said.

He told reporters this after officiating the 2026 Concurrent Umno Branch Meetings and the Lumut Umno Division Aidilfitri Open House at Dewan Merdeka, Manjung Municipal Council, here today.

Also present was Umno Supreme Council (MKT) member Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir, who is also the Lumut Umno Division Chief.

Yesterday, Anwar indicated that the Dewan Rakyat would not be dissolved anytime soon to make way for GE16, as the government aims to focus on economic recovery and public well-being.

Asyraf Wajdi said that rising global oil prices, driven by geopolitical factors and international conflicts, present a major challenge beyond the country’s control and directly impact the people.

“The approach suggested by the prime minister reflects a high sense of responsibility and concern for the reality currently faced by the people.

“In the context of Barisan Nasional (BN), our position is clear, which is to focus on the best efforts to assist the people. When the people are facing a crisis, it is more vital that we concentrate our attention on their welfare and well-being,” he added. — Bernama