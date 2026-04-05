KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) has said it is ready to work with the government to tackle the global energy crisis, but warned against what it described as token gestures of cooperation.

According to Berita Harian, its deputy chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, welcomed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s call for bipartisan engagement, but urged that any invitation be made in earnest.

“We (the Opposition) welcome such intentions because this is not just a government issue — it concerns everyone,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

“But it cannot be just ajak-ajak ayam (lip service). We are sincere and serious… we can sit together and discuss what can be done collectively.

“If the prime minister is open to inviting Opposition representatives into top-level committees or task forces, we would very much welcome it.”

Muhyiddin was speaking to reporters at an Aidilfitri open house for the Pagoh parliamentary constituency and Bukit Kepong state seat at the Pagoh Sports Complex today.

His remarks follow Anwar’s call, made at an official event in Ipoh yesterday, for all parties to work together in addressing the global energy crunch, which has been exacerbated by conflict in the Middle East.

Anwar said the situation should not be viewed through a political lens, urging patience and a collective focus on managing the country’s economic challenges.

Muhyiddin, however, said leadership of the crisis response should rest with the prime minister, arguing that the issue went beyond fuel prices to broader public hardship.

“Matters like this, which are highly critical, should be led by the prime minister. It is not just about oil prices, but the grievances of the people, especially over rising diesel costs,” he said.

“I do not want to draw comparisons with how we handled Covid-19, but it is within a similar context — a crisis.”