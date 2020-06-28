Dr Noor Hisham: 18 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Malaysia today, 14 transmissions via foreigners

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at double digits with 18 new positive cases reported today. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — The number of Covid-19 cases in Malaysia remained at double digits with 18 new positive cases reported today, bringing the cumulative total to 8,634 including 195 active cases.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 18 cases, four were imported cases, which were infected overseas, involving three Malaysians and one foreigner who was a permanent resident or allowed to enter Malaysia on work matters.

“All 14 cases in the country were detected among foreigners and there were no cases among Malaysian citizens.

Nine were detected during the Pedas cluster repeated screening in Negeri Sembilan; two cases among the Sepang Immigration depot screening, Selangor; of the two cases in Sabah, one was identified during screening for inmates before release from prison and one was a case of Severe Respiratory Acute Infection (SARI) from a Health Clinic to a hospital while one case was at a Kuala Lumpur construction site,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 10 patients had recovered and been discharged from hospitals bringing the cumulative total number of recovered cases to 8,318 cases or 96.3 per cent of the total number of cases. — Bernama