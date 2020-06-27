Govt allocates RM1.4m to upgrade Beluran’s bird’s nest processing centre

File picture shows a worker posing with an unclean bird's nest at a processing plant in Kuala Lumpur, February 17, 2015. — Reuters pic

BELURAN, June 27 — The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry has allocated RM1.4 million for the upgrading of the Beluran Farmers’ Organisation’s (PPK) swiftlet birds’ nest processing centre.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the centre, which is being relocated to a nearby half-a-hectare area, would raise the value of the edible nests and ensure better returns to the 874 swiftlet farmers in the district.

“We hope the farmers in Beluran will sell their bird’s nests to the Beluran PPK that will operate the processing centre. They can sell their products at prices according to the bird’s nest grades as determined by the PPK,” he told reporters after launching the centre upgrading project here today.

Kiandee expressed hope that the processing centre would be able to attract youths, especially those from Beluran and its surrounding areas, to grab the job opportunities offered.

“I was given to understand that 30 to 40 people hailing from Beluran are working at similar processing centres in the peninsula. Obviously, the centre in Beluran will pique their interest to return and work in Beluran,” he added.

Meanwhile, Farmers’ Organisation Authority director-general Azulita Salim said it was hoped that the birds’ nest export target of RM3.5 billion for this year could be achieved despite the world grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

She noted that there was no restriction in exporting bird’s nest products to countries like China.

During the ceremony, the Beluran PPK also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Agrobank for a collaboration to provide micro financing under the Swiftlet Entrepreneur Development Plan.

Agrobank covering president and chief executive officer Khadijah Iskandar said the MoU involved RM5 million but the fund could be increased if there was good response in terms of financing applications from agriculture and livestock operators in Beluran.

At the ceremony also, RM320,000 in loans under the Farmer Enterprise Development Fund (TPUP) were presented to six entrepreneurs who applied for the financing to develop swiftlet farms, which would be a catalyst for youth involvement in the swiftlet bird’s nest supply chain. — Bernama