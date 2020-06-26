As MCO passes 100th day mark, public urged to maintain self-discipline

People are seen wearing protective masks as they walk along the Bukit Bintang shopping area in Kuala Lumpur May 31, 2020. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — The people should continue to be committed to completely break the chain of the Covid-19 infection by exercising better self-control, thus freeing the country of the pandemic.

With enforcement of the movement control order (MCO), which is aimed at curbing the spread of the virus, in its 100th day yesterday, since it came into force on March 18, the people should continue to comply with the prescribed standard operating procedures (SOP), like practicing social distancing and maintaining their personal hygiene, as they are the 'best vaccine' for the disease, so far.

Although many relaxations have been provided by the government and the number of Covid-19 positive cases is reducing, the public is reminded to not be complacent because the fight against the disease is still not over.

Quoting a statement by Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, the success in flattening the Covid-19 curve and also reduction in cases spreading in the community is the result of the joint effort of all parties

To ensure the country recovers fully and successfully undergoes the recovery movement control order (RMCO), he said, the society needs to play a bigger role, that is by complying with all the advice given and following the prescribed SOP.

Dr Noor Hisham said the number of active cases had dropped to only 208 and the fatality rate had dropped to 1.4 per cent of the total number of cases, indicating that Malaysia is in the recovery phase.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, in a statement yesterday, said the Compliance Operations Task Force led by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) conducted 65,937 inspections.

He said four individuals were detained for violating the RMCO, with two of them in remand, while the other two were issued compounds. — Bernama