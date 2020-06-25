Perlis mosques get nod to reopen doors for Aidiladha prayers, sacrificial ritual

Malaysian Muslims get a cow ready for slaughter during Hari Raya Aidiladha celebrations in Hulu Langat August 11, 2019. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KANGAR, June 25 — All mosques in Perlis have been given the green light to reopen their doors for congregational prayers and related activities, including Aidiladha prayers and sacrificial ritual, subject to compliance with the stipulated standard operating procedures.

This was announced by the Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, who is also the president of the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs), in a statement today.

He also decreed that congregational prayers and religious activities in surau across the state, however, are still not allowed, and Muslims are encouraged to hold such activities in mosques instead.

Activities in school surau are allowed, he added. — Bernama