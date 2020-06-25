Malaysia sees six-fold increase in Covid-19 testing capability on MCO Day 100

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said Malaysia now has the ability to conduct 36,812 RT-PCR laboratory tests which is six times more than before. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The government has been able to raise its laboratory testing of the Covid-19 virus six-fold to date compared to when the movement control order (MCO) started on March 18.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said today marks the 100th day since the MCO began and Malaysia now has the ability to conduct 36,812 RT-PCR laboratory tests which is six times more than before.

He added that the Health Ministry is able to aggressively conduct tests in suspected cases due to the increase of test kits and laboratory equipment and improve its diagnostic accuracy and treatment.

“The highest number of active cases for Covid-19 during the MCO phases was on April 5, with 2,596 active cases, while the total number of deaths stood at 1.67 per cent of the total number of cases.

“By the end of the MCO’s fourth phase on May 12, the total daily laboratory test capacity using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) increased to 27,233 tests, making it a four-fold increase, while the total number of beds in the hospital, Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and specialised breathing apparatus for Covid-19 was at 8,794 respectively,” he said in today’s Covid-19 statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said government hospitals have set aside 6,397 total beds for Covid-19 patients, 442 of which are located in intensive care units.

But with Covid-19 cases down to only 208, Dr Noor Hisham said more hospitals can now use the beds for patients with other illnesses.

“The same applies to ventilators as there are only two cases of Covid-19 patients using ventilators,” he added.

Malaysia’s Covid-19 fatality rate has also similarly dropped to 1.4 per cent of the total number of cases, Dr Noor Hisham said, adding that the figures indicate that the country is recovering from the pandemic.

“Now is to ensure that the country will fully recover and to succeed, the community has to play a bigger role by fully adhering to advice and adhering to the Standard Operating Procedures.

“Malaysia should be ready for a new normal life,” he said.