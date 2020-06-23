RMCO: Penang allows congregational, Friday prayers to be held based on mosque capacity

Malaysian Muslims have their temperature checked at the entrance of the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

GEORGE TOWN, June 23 — The Penang government has allowed obligatory congregational and Friday prayers, Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers and funeral prayers for non-Covid-19 patients, as well as lecturing activities to be held, with the number of participants based on the size of the mosque or prayer room, taking into account the one-meter social distancing measure.

Penang Islamic Religious Council (MAINPP) president Datuk Ahmad Zakiyuddin Abd Rahman said the congregational and funeral prayers, as well as lecturing activities, could be held beginning tomorrow, while the Friday prayers will be held from June 26, and Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers on July 31.

He said the decision was made after due deliberation among all relevant parties including the Penang Islamic Religious Affairs Department (JHEAPP), the Penang Mufti Department and the state Health Department.

“The congregational, Friday and Hari Raya Aidiladha prayers can be attended by members of the ‘qariah’ (area around the mosque) and the general public aged 15 to 70, while those under 15 are not allowed. Those above 71 who are healthy may attend prayers, but are not encouraged to do so,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin, who is also Penang Deputy Chief Minister I, said the permission was granted to congregants who did not have any Covid-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and cold, while those at high risk and susceptible to diseases such as the elderly, people with asthma and chronic illnesses were not allowed to attend the prayers.

“For funeral prayers of those who are not Covid-19 patients, only family members of the deceased and members of the qariah (are allowed to attend), while for Friday prayers, there must be at least 40 congregants to fulfill the obligatory criteria (to carry out the prayer), while they must be Malaysian citizens,” he said.

He said lectures were allowed to be held between the Magrib and Isyak prayers daily, while those after the dawn and Asar prayers were only allowed every Saturday and Sunday, and limited to 20 minutes per session.

In addition, a special prayer space for travelling Muslims will be allowed at mosques or surau from 6 am to 9.30 pm.

Ahmad Zakiyuddin said the ‘ibadah korban’ or animal sacrifice was also allowed, subject to adherence with the standard operating procedure (SOP). — Bernama