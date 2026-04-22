KOTA TINGGI, April 22 — Authorities are deploying a mobile desalination plant and conducting cloud seeding operations to combat a severe water crisis affecting more than 4,000 residents in Felda Lok Heng and Felda Waha.

According to Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin, prolonged dry weather has caused water levels at Sungai Ulu Sedili Kecil to drop to a critical point, rendering the Lok Heng Water Treatment Plant unable to operate.

In a statement today, Khaled, who is also the defence minster, explained that previous mitigation efforts, including using groundwater from tube wells and transferring water from Sungai Lukah, had proven unsustainable due to limited resources and high salinity levels.

To address the crisis, water operator Ranhill SAJ is now relocating and installing a desalination plant from Forest City to the Lok Heng facility.

The unit is expected to produce up to two million litres of treated water daily, though Khaled noted its implementation is facing a slight delay.

“It is hoped that this effort will help restore and restabilise the water supply as soon as possible, thereby reducing the hardship faced by affected residents,” he said.

In addition to the desalination plant, cloud seeding operations are scheduled for today and tomorrow, April 22 and 23.

Khaled said that these dates were chosen because atmospheric conditions are now more favourable for the procedure, after earlier attempts were hindered by unsuitable cloud cover.

Khaled also urged residents to remain patient and offered a prayer for a swift resolution to the water supply challenge.