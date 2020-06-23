Dr Mahathir backs ex-Bersatu member in Chini by-election

In a video message addressing Chini voters today, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said Tengku Zainul is the best candidate in the three-way contest. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has thrown his weight behind independent candidate in the Chini by-election, Datuk Tengku Zainul Hisham Hussin.

In a video message addressing Chini voters today, Dr Mahathir said Tengku Zainul is the best candidate in the three-way contest.

“Bersatu did not field a candidate, but I support this candidate, and I hope voters in Chini too will vote to give him victory,” he said.

Tengku Zainul was sacked by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) for contesting the Chini by-election as an independent candidate.

His sacking was announced on June 20 by the party's organising secretary Muhammad Suhaimi Yahya, indicating an automatic termination due to him contesting without the party's consent.

Dr Mahathir and four others have filed a legal challenge against their membership terminations on May 28.

Bersatu is currently split between members who are aligned to Dr Mahathir and party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In the video, Dr Mahathir also urged Chini voters to not lend their support to any candidate just because they are offered a bribe.

“If you love Chini and the country, don't vote for a candidate simply because of bribes... otherwise, you could lose your ground and this could result in problems,” he said.

The Chini by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent Datuk Seri Abu Bakar Harun on May 6 at Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to a heart attack.

In the 14th general election, Abu Bakar who contested on the Barisan Nasional ticket won the Chini state seat by a 4,622 margin after gaining 10,027 votes.

He was up against PAS' Mohd Fadhil Noor Abdul Karim who secured 5,405 votes and Mohammad Razali Ithnain from PKR who garnered only 1,065 votes.