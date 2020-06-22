Non-business taxpayers reminded to submit tax return forms by June 30

According to IRB, as of June 15, a total of 2,175,596 income tax return forms for the assessment year of 2019 have been received from non-business tax payers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Non-business taxpayers are reminded to submit their Income Tax Return Forms (BNCP) for the assessment year of 2019 by June 30.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement today said the BNCP filing programme for 2020 can be reached at this link for Malay language and this link for the English version.

“For individual taxpayers, the IRB also provides the tax relief list for the assessment year of 2019 as reference which can be accessed at www.hasil.gov.my,” the statement read.

According to IRB, as of June 15, a total of 2,175,596 income tax return forms for the assessment year of 2019 have been received from non-business taxpayers.

Of that total, 2,139,360 forms or 98.33 per cent were submitted via e-Filing while the remaining were done manually.

IRB said it places great importance on the processing of tax refunds to ensure those who are eligible for a refund receive them within the stipulated timeframe.

In order to facilitate the refund process, taxpayers are advised to always update their personal information and bank account details.

For further enquiries, tax payers can visit IRB official portal at www.hasil.gov.my or contact the Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000 or +603-8911 1100 (overseas) and HASiL Live Chat.

IRB can also be contacted through feedback form at quick link, and official Facebook page and Twitter. — Bernama