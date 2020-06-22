Factory worker pleads not guilty to insulting King on Facebook

Muhammad Shammir was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications through a Facebook account under the profile name 'Mohd Syamir Sam'. — Reuters pic

KULIM, June 22 — A factory worker was charged in the Sessions Court here today with insulting the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Facebook last March.



Muhammad Shammir Sam, 23, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him by the court interpreter before judge Musyiri Peet.



He was charged with knowingly making and initiating the transmission of offensive communications through a Facebook account under the profile name “Mohd Syamir Sam” at No 249, Jalan 3, Taman Selasih here at 1pm on March 4.



The charge, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, punishable under Section 233 (3) of the same act, provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to a year, or both, upon conviction.



The offender can also be fined another RM1,000 for each subsequent offence committed after conviction.



The court allowed bail at RM10,000 with one surety and ordered the accused to report himself to the nearest police station every two weeks.



The judge fixed July 22 for mention.



Deputy Public Prosecutor Galvin Loo Wei Ming appeared for the prosecution. — Bernama