Check Pakatan’s May 30 meeting minutes before speaking, absent PKR treasurer-gen told

KUALA LUMPUR, June 20 — DAP and Amanah today disputed PKR treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung’s assertion that only Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was nominated as Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) next prime ministerial choice in the coalition’s May 30 presidential council meeting.

In a joint statement, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke and Amanah communications director Khalid Samad said Lee was not present at that meeting since he was not part of the presidential council and should check the minutes before commenting.

“Mr Lee Chean Chung was never part of the meeting As such, he doesn’t know the content of the discussions and agreements made during the May 30 meeting.

“We issued our statement yesterday because that is what was decided, and it had been minuted.

“We suggest that Lee refers to Harapan chief secretary Saifuddin Nasution to get the meeting minutes before making any statements about it,” they said.

Loke and Khalid were responding to Lee’s remarks yesterday insisting the PKR central leadership council (MPP) rejects a suggestion to include Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as Pakatan Plus’s other prime ministerial candidate if the coalition regains Putrajaya.

According to Lee, the PKR MPP will stick with Anwar as Pakatan Plus’ sole candidate, which he claimed was decided in the contentious May 30 meeting.

Loke and Khalid pointed out that they had attended most of seven other PH presidential council meetings since May 30 and respected the PKR MPP’s stance, but said “the facts need not be concealed”.