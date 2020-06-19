Health Ministry: Only six Covid-19 cases today, one new cluster in Sarawak

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two of the cases were contracted abroad involving a Malaysian national and a foreigner with a permanent resident status. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 19 — The Ministry of Health reported just six Covid-19 cases today, among them an index patient behind a new cluster found in Sarawak.

Two of the cases were contracted abroad involving a Malaysian national and a foreigner with a permanent resident status, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The rest are local transmissions. One of the patients was a tahfiz school student and while the other was a university student, the index case behind a small cluster in Sarawak.

Those in the cluster are his family members.

