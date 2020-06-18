Report: Rais Yatim to be appointed Dewan Negara president after made senator

Tan Sri Rais Yatim is the Negri Sembilan chapter chief for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and had pledged his allegiance to president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin instead of disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Tan Sri Rais Yatim is expected to be appointed as Dewan Negara president soon, days after he was appointed as a senator, Malaysiakini reported today.

The report quoting a Barisan Nasional source said Rais will replace Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, whose term will expire Monday next week.

“Yes, Tan Sri will be replacing Vigneswaran,” the anonymous source was quoted saying, referring to Rais.

“The swearing-in ceremony is expected to be held on June 22.

Rais was among five new senators sworn in before Vigneswaran on Tuesday.

He is the Negri Sembilan chapter chief for Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, and had pledged his allegiance to president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin instead of disputed chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Rais has yet to publicly comment on the appointment.

A veteran politician, Rais was with Umno for decades, holding posts like Negri Sembilan mentri besar, minister of information, communications and culture, and minister of foreign affairs.

He quit Umno after BN lost the 14th general election and joined Bersatu, the second time he did so.

He had previously quit Umno in the 1990s to join splinter party Semangat 46, before rejoining Umno after the party shut down.