Honda Malaysia recalls 55,354 vehicles to replace fuel pump

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 — Honda Malaysia has issued a product recall for 55,354 vehicles to replace the fuel pump as a precautionary measure, in line with the Honda global fuel pump recall.

The automaker said among the affected models were the Accord produced in 2018, BR-V (2018), City (2019), City (HEV) (2019), Civic (2018), CR-V (2018 & 2019), HR-V (2018), HR-V (HEV) (2018), Jazz (2019), and Jazz (HEV) (2019).

“The company believes this product recall is necessary as a preventive measure to address the possibility of loss of engine power or vehicle stalling. All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall.

“Honda Malaysia urges all affected customers to contact any Honda authorised dealer to make an appointment upon receipt of notification to replace the fuel pump subject to parts availability,” it said in a statement today.

The company said the replacement of the affected fuel pump, of which stock will be available in stages, is free of charge and all cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

“Honda Malaysia truly apologises for the inconvenience caused to the affected customers and reassures that all its year 2020 production models are not affected in this product recall. As of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries caused by this issue reported in Malaysia,” it said.

As the Honda toll-free number is undergoing technical maintenance, the company said vehicle owners could obtain more information on this product recall by contacting any Honda authorised dealer or log on to www.honda.com.my to check the status of their vehicles. — Bernama