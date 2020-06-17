Sarawak consumers told to reach out to SEB if charged exorbitant electricity bills during MCO

Sarawak Energy Bhd said bills issued for June reflected the estimated consumption for the period between March and May this year as actual meter reading works were suspended due to the MCO. — Reuters pic

KUCHING, June 17 — Electricity consumers in Sarawak who receive higher electricity bill this month have been advised to take a snapshot of the actual consumption at their premises’ meter and share it with Sarawak Energy Bhd (SEB) Customer Service Centre in order to get the charges adjusted.

SEB, the state's power utility company, said bills issued for June also reflected the estimated consumption for the period between March and May this year as actual meter reading works were suspended due to the movement control order (MCO) and the conditional MCO (CMCO).

“During the MCO, most bills for the months of March, April and May were based on estimated consumption, calculated using the customers’ usage pattern before the MCO period,” SEB general manager (Retail) Ng Shou Fui said in a statement today.

She said as most consumers and their families remained at home during the MCO period, it would be likely for them to use electrical appliances more frequently, resulting in an increase in their home power consumption.

“We urge our customers with any concerns about their bills to reach out to our customer service executives at our Customer Care Centres. Just take a photo of the readings on the meter and our team will do a recalculation. The amended bills will be emailed to customers,” she said.

Ng said customers could submit the photographs of their meter reading either to the nearest SEB customer care centres, via email to [email protected] , their mobile App, SEB Cares, which is available on Google Play Store, Apple App Store or https://sebcares. sarawakenergy.com.my.

SEB is also assisting customers in getting discounts for the amount on their bills as announced under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) and Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) package to cushion the impact of Covid-19 pandemic.

Under both government-funded packages, all eligible account holders from domestic, commercial and industrial categories will have their electricity bills automatically discounted by between five per cent and 25 per cent, depending on their entitlement, for consumption between April and September this year. — Bernama