Socso: 52 employers, 417 job openings on first day of employment recruitment programme PenjanaKerjaya

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed (left) and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan at a presentation of Socso Invalidity Scheme benefits to the dependents of an engineer who died from Covid-19 in Doha, Qatar in Shah Alam, June 16, 2020. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, June 16 — A total of 52 employers have registered under the Employment Recruitment Incentives Programme (PenjanaKerjaya) under the National Economy Recovery Plan (Penjana), operated by Social Security Organisation (Socso) since its inception yesterday.

Socso chief executive officer Datuk Seri Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said the employers are offering 417 job vacancies and he hoped more companies in need of immediate workers will register with the programme.

“Apart from the encouraging employer registration, Socso also received 1,288 calls from employers and workers enquiring the initiative provided by the government under Penjana,” he told reporters here today.

He was met at a presentation of Socso Invalidity Scheme benefits to the dependents of an engineer who died from Covid-19 in Doha, Qatar recently, by Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

Mohammed Azman added that through Penjana, Socso will also offer mobility allowance for eligible workers who need to move elsewhere for work purposes.

“The allowance amounting RM600 will be given one-off through the employer for workers who have to relocate over 100 kilometres (one way) from the job seekers’ residence.

“For relocation involving Sabah to Sarawak or Sabah and Sarawak to the peninsula or otherwise, workers are entitled to RM1,000 allowance,” he said.

He added that Socso will continue to help unemployed individuals looking for jobs regardless of whether they are unemployed, workers who have lost their jobs due to Covid-19 crisis or fresh graduates.

He said the organisation has 256 career counsellors across the country who could assist job seekers irrespective of whether they are Socso contributors or not. — Bernama