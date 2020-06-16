Sarawak General Operations Force foils attempt to smuggle illegal immigrants

KUCHING, June 16 — The Sarawak General Operation Force (PGA) foiled an attempt by two men to smuggle out eight illegal immigrants at Kampung Mapu Kijabu, Serian yesterday.

11th Battalion commanding officer Superintendent Rosdi Inai said personnel assigned to an operation codenamed “Op Benteng” stopped two private vehicles driven by the two suspects at 8pm.

“Inspection on the vehicles found eight Indonesian men in the passenger seat of both of the vehicles.

“All of them did not possess valid travel documents,” he said in a statement today.

Rosdi said the case was investigated under the Immigration Act 1959 and Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrant Act (ATIPSOM) 2007. — Bernama