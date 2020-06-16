Reports: MACC nabs Johor MP’s aide over alleged false claims to service centre

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Abdul Rahman was reported confirming the arrest of the man. ― Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 16 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly arrested a special advisor to a Johor MP earlier today for allegedly submitting false claims.

Several media outlets reported that the company director, who purportedly holds a “Datuk” title, submitted claims amounting to RM58,000.

Quoting anonymous sources, the reports said the 43-year-old man had submitted false claims to the unnamed MP’s service centre for the supply of food worth RM58,000 for an open house event.

The reports said that the suspect would be brought to the Kuala Lumpur Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for a remand application.

Kuala Lumpur MACC director Razaliah Abdul Rahman was reported confirming the arrest of the man.

Reports quoting Razaliah said the claims were made in 2019.

Malay Mail could not yet independently verify the reports with MACC.