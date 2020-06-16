Perak to allow congregational, Friday prayers based on prayer hall capacity

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the At-Taqwa Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kuala Lumpur June 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

IPOH, June 16 — The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, has given his consent to the number of people allowed to attend congregational and Friday prayers to be based on the actual capacity limit of the main prayer hall by having physical distance of one metre between each other during the period of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Perak Islamic Religious Council and Malay Customs (MAIPk) chief executive officer Shahrul Azam Shaari said the decision was made after the ruler took into consideration the views of the Perak Fatwa Council after referring to the guidelines issued by the National Security Council (NSC) and the Ministry of Health (MOH).

“Permission to perform Friday prayers and congregational fard (obligatory) prayers at the mosque and surau based on the capacity limit will begin this Friday.

“For the time being, only Malaysian citizens are allowed to join the Friday and congregational obligatory prayers with their personal details to be checked and recorded before being allowed to enter the prayer hall,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the entry and exit points to the main prayer hall in the mosque and surau must also be separated.

Shahrul Azam also said that the call for prayers by the bilal, would return to normal and they would no longer need to recite the phrase “al-Salatu fi buyutikum” (pray in your homes).

“The members of the kariah committee or mosque officials will provide briefings to the congregation to adhere to the guidelines before each prayer session,” he said.

He said the Perak Islamic Religious Department (JAIPk) would issue guidelines and the latest method of increasing the number of congregation for Friday prayers and fard prayers to all mosques and surau committee chairmen in the state and will oversee and ensure the guidelines are adhered to. — Bernama