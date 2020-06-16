MASwings plans to reinstate flight frequencies in stages

MASwings is planning to reinstate its reduced frequencies and temporary suspended flights back to normal schedule. — Picture from Facebook/MASwings

KOTA KINABALU, June 16 — Following the recent implementation of the recovery movement control order (RMCO), MASwings is planning to reinstate its reduced frequencies and temporary suspended flights back to normal schedule as per the Public Services Obligation (PSO) Agreement over four phases, starting from June 10, 2020 to March 27, 2021.

It said although the RMCO is imposed with more relaxed conditions and guidelines on its standard operating procedures, the demand for air travel especially within Sabah and Sarawak has yet to show any significant growth, hence its current flight schedule implemented since the MCO will remain until the June 30.

“Nevertheless, looking at the forward bookings in hand over the next six months and in anticipation of greater passenger movement as more businesses and tourism related industry start operations, MASwings has decided to reinstate its flights frequencies gradually over four phases,” it said.

These planned reinstatement operations schedules for the whole of Sabah and Sarawak have received the necessary clearance and support from the Ministry of Transport.

On the same note, MASwings said it remains committed towards its role in providing flight services for the people of Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan under its PSO and is ready to relook its plan from time to time subject to local demand and operationally deemed available.

For the latest information and updates on flight schedules and frequencies or on other enquiries, customers may call MASwing’s toll-free lines at 1 300 88 3000 and +60 7843 3000 (for outside Malaysia) or visit its official websites at www.maswings.com.my or www.malaysiaairlines.com. — Bernama