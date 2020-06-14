Johor MB announces seven key initiatives to tackle Covid-19 aftermath in the state

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad today announced seven initiatives, called Tujuh Ikhtiar Makmur Johor in Malay, for the state as part of its economic recovery plan for the post-Covid-19 phase.— Picture courtesy of Johor Menteri Besar’s office

JOHOR BARU, June 14 — The Johor government will introduce seven initiatives (Tujuh Ikhtiar Makmur Johor) as part of the plan to restore the state’s economy damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said Johor could overcome the effects of efforts necessary to contain the spread of Covid-19 if its economy and administration were resilient.

He said the seven initiatives were the establishment of Ibrahim Johor Economic Council (IJEC), Johor Digital Masterplan, Singapore-Johor-Riau Growth Triangle Development (SIJO-Kepri), Johor Investment Company (JICO) in Singapore, the New Economic Alignment, Johor Food Bank and the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030.

Hasni said the IJEC will bring together experts to provide short- and long-term solutions while the Johor Digital Masterplan will ensure the state’s digital capabilities are comparable to those of other developed countries.

“As for SIJO-Kepri, we will learn from the past and make its return a success. The existence of the JICO office in Singapore will also enhance the administrative knowledge and skills of the Johor Civil Service (JCS) staff.

“The implementation of the New Economic Alignment will develop economic potential around the state’s west coast through the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail (HSR) project.

“The Johor Food Bank initiative aims to boost exports of food products to foreign countries,” said Hasni in his Johor Mentri Besar’s Special Address broadcast live on his official Facebook page today.

Hasni added that the seventh phase of the Johor Sustainable Development Plan 2019-2030 will encompass six projects as an intervention and empowerment plan that will be coordinated with the cooperation of the state executive councillors, agencies and related departments.

“The state government is confident that we can realise all these issues with the strong support from federal ministers, especially those from Johor.

“The foreign affairs minister, the national unity minister, the transport minister, the higher education minister, the rural and regional development minister, the health minister and above all, the prime minister himself are Johoreans.

“I am confident that they will help the state to continue to prosper,” said Hasni, who is also the Benut assemblyman.

Hasni also reminded the public that the initiatives are the efforts of the state government for the people and they were neither political nor populist in nature.