Malaysians can now enter Sarawak without Covid-19 PCR tests, says Ismail Sabri

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob says Malaysians can now enter Sarawak without having to take Covid-19 PCR tests. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 13 ― Malaysians can now enter Sarawak without having to seek permission from the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) and take Covid-19 PCR tests prior to leaving for the state, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“However, they have to abide by the set standard operating procedure (SOP), including downloading the MySejahtera application and filling up the e-health declaration form.

“PCR (polymerase chain reaction) samples will be taken randomly on arrival at the state’s main entry points (air, land and sea), and they are advised to download the Covid Trace Sarawak and Qmunity apps,” he told a daily press conference here today.

Previously, travellers entering Sarawak from peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Labuan needed approval from the SDMC and had to take PCR tests as part of measures to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said anyone who violated the 14-day home quarantine order was liable to be fined RM1,000 or charged in court.

“Actually, those under compulsory home quarantine should be isolated in a room and not be walking about in the house as they can infect others.

“They also have to eat in their room. They are not allowed to move about the house and watch television in the guest hall. Although they are (Covid-19) negative, they will be tested again on the 13th day,” he added.

He also said 478 Malaysians returned home yesterday via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) from Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, China, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Egypt, India, Indonesia and Brunei.

Of this number, 475 had been ordered to undergo home quarantine while three had been sent to hospital, he said.

“Another 270 individuals also returned via the Johor entry point and have been ordered to undergo home quarantine,” he said. ― Bernama