Berjaya Tioman Resort to shut its doors on June 15 as hotels reel from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — The Berjaya Tioman Resort on Pulau Tioman in Pahang has announced that it will shutter on June 15.

The resort via its Facebook page said the decision to cease operations is due to the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic which has adversely impacted the tourism industry.

“Throughout this closure, the management will embark on a much-needed major redevelopment to revitalise the resort which is more than 50 years old.

“Our hearts go out to those who are affected by this closure,” the hotel’s management wrote.

It added that retrenchment will be carried out and all affected employees will be fairly compensated in accordance with the Collective Agreement and the Employment Act, amounting to a compensation of more than RM8 million.

The announcement also said that upon completion of the redevelopment exercise, the management would consider offering new employment opportunities to all its affected employees.

“Thank you for your dedication and for staying with the resort through thick and thin,” it added.

The resort, located in Kampung Tekek, one of Tioman Island’s many sub-island tourist spots, comprises 268 rooms and suites, and is managed by Berjaya Hotels and Resorts, which is a division of Berjaya Land Berhad.

Berjaya Land is a subsidiary of Berjaya Corporation Berhad.

Berjaya Resort Hotels and Resorts also manages and owns hotels and resorts in Kuala Lumpur, Johor Baru, Penang, Langkawi, Pulau Redang and Bukit Tinggi.