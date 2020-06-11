Melaka Socso has disbursed RM10m in benefits as of May

Melaka Socso has disbursed over RM10 million in benefits including for Temporary Disability, Permanent Disability, and Dependent Benefits from January to May. — Reuters pic

MELAKA, June 11 — The Melaka Social Security Organisation (Socso) has disbursed over RM10 million in benefits including for Temporary Disability, Permanent Disability, and Dependent Benefits from January to May.

Melaka Socso director Abd Razak Omar said that RM1.6 million had also been paid out to those who had lost their jobs under the Employment Insurance Scheme (SIP) over the same period.

“During the period, we also received about 8,500 Wage Subsidy Programme applications from employers in the state, and 94 per cent of them were approved.

“We expect the number of applications to increase after Socso extended the application period so more workers can benefit,” he told reporters after attending a handing over of benefits ceremony here today.

Chief Minister Datuk Sulaiman Md Ali was also present.

Last year, Melaka Socso had disbursed a total of RM51.62 million in benefits to contributors. — Bernama