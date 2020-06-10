Sabah govt allows interstate travel, prayers at non-Muslim houses of worship during RMCO

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government has also decided to allow domestic tourism, reopening of fishing ponds as well as non-contact rest and recreational activities and non-contact sports like badminton and tennis. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, June 10 — The Sabah government has decided to allow several activities, including interstate travel, haircuts and prayers at non-Muslim houses of worship, to be carried out in the state during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period beginning today.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the state government has also decided to allow domestic tourism, reopening of fishing ponds as well as non-contact rest and recreational activities and non-contact sports like badminton and tennis.

“The Hari Raya Haji celebration and sacrificial ceremony are also permitted while the reopening of schools will be done in stages, including child care centres.

“All these activities are subject to the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the Health Ministry, local authorities and relevant parties,” he told reporters after a ceremony to donate 746,112 face masks and 60,652 bottles of disinfectants to 221 government schools and 15 private schools in the state today.

Mohd Shafie also said that there were some activities which are still not allowed to be held during the RMCO, among them being barter trade, night clubs, karaoke, theme parks, religious processions, feasts, open houses and contact sports like football.

“The state government wants to remind Sabahans and visitors to continue to adopt social distancing, wear masks and use hand sanitisers as well as to ensure their own safety as well as that of their families and communities to help curb the spread of Covid-19,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said that thus far the Sabah goverment had spent more than RM3 million to bring back Sabah students from Peninsular Malaysia.

“More than 11,000 students need to be brought back from the peninsula and the federal government had earlier helped bring back 3,000 of them.

“So, we need to bring back students who are still in the peninsula. The Sabah Education and Innovation Ministry and the Higher Education Ministry are cooperating to ensure everything proceeds smoothly,” he said. — Bernama