Ismail Sabri: Social distancing on Rapid Rail services remains, firm not authorised to lift restriction

Commuters wait to board a train at the KL Sentral LRT station in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 9 — Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has dismissed Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd’s announcement that it was ending social distancing measures for all its train services from tomorrow.

Ismail Sabri said Rapid Rail has no authority to make such changes without first getting approval from the government or the National Security Council (NSC).

“No such decision was made by the NSC and hence Rapid Rail cannot simply change rules that have been set by the government,” he said today during the non-health daily briefing.

