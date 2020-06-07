Putrajaya red lights all entertainment outlets under recovery MCO, including karaokes, theme parks

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on the recovery movement control order is seen on a television in Kuala Lumpur June 7, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — Despite lifting restrictions on many economic and even social sectors, entertainment outlets are still prohibited from operating under the recovery movement control order (RMCO), Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced today.

This is because social distancing rules, necessary to contain the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, are seen as hard to be practised at entertainment outlets.

“Although I’ve announced a lot of relaxation, this doesn’t mean there will be no more restrictions placed by the government to control the transmission of Covid-19.

“Some activities or sectors are still prohibited. These include pubs, nightclubs, entertainment centres, reflexology centres, karaoke centres, theme parks, mass religious parade, feasts, open houses and any other activity that involves the presence of a crowd of people in the vicinity, places that make it difficult to practice social incarceration and compliance with SOP (standard operating procedure),” he said.

Under the RMCO, Muhyiddin announced that restrictions will be lifted in stages in several sectors, including commercial sectors being allowed to operate as per their usual operating hours, albeit with strict SOP in place.

He reminded Malaysians that the government will impose an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) on a specific locality or area if an exponential surge of Covid-19 cases is discovered.

He said what was most important is that everyone must be prepared to cultivate new habits in their daily lives despite the difficulties.

On another note, Muhyiddin also urged Malaysians to utilise the MySejahtera app developed by the government to conduct health self-assessments and assist the Health Ministry’s efforts in pinpointing and informing close contacts should Covid-19 cases be reported within one’s community.