Health D-G: To optimise Malaysia’s public healthcare facilities, 30pc of hospital beds will be reserved for Covid-19 patients

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 — At least 30 per cent of hospital beds will be reserved for Covid-19 patients as the Health Ministry looks to optimise usage of public healthcare facilities now that there are fewer locally-transmitted cases of the coronavirus.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that at present, seven of the public hospitals and 33 hybrid hospitals which the ministry is using to treat Covid-19 infections were seeing less than 15 per cent of cases.

“So when there is a drop of Covid-19 cases being housed at hospital wards and in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), we will start to admit non-Covid-19 patients (into the wards).

“So the admittance will be implemented continually, but at a specific figure maybe 30 per cent first,” he said in his daily Covid-19 press briefing today.

He also said the ministry would consider reducing the number of medical staff currently deployed on Covid-19 assignments, adding that it could send staff from other states when the need arose.

“So these are some of the positive steps for us to improve our service in providing medical treatment to patients and to foster workplace harmony among the ministry staff,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham said there were 19 new Covid-19 cases recorded earlier today with six imported while the remaining 13 were locally-transmissions comprising 11 Malaysians and two foreigners.