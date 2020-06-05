Muhyiddin: Malaysia to issue RM500m sukuk to fund micro enterprises, research into infectious diseases

Muhyiddin said proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be utilised for specific development programmes such as research grants for infectious diseases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — Malaysia is set to tap the debt market with the issuance of RM500 million “Sukuk Prihatin” in the third quarter of the year to fund among others micro enterprises and research grants for infectious diseases.

The sukuk’s theme is from the people to the people.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in making the announcement today said the issuance of the Islamic Debt instrument is to enable the Rakyat to join the government in supporting post recovery measure of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Proceeds from the sukuk issuance will be utilised for specific development programme such as connectivity of schools (especially in rural areas), funding for micro enterprises (focused on the women entrepreneurs) and research grants for infectious diseases,” he said when announcing the short term Economy Recovery Plan (ERP) here, today. — Bernama