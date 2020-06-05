15 million Malaysians getting RM50 each in e-wallet funds to boost contactless payments

The move is reminiscent of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration’s move to give RM30 each in e-wallet funds to the same number of Malaysians under the e-Tunai Rakyat programme. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 5 — The government will inject RM50 each into the e-wallets of around 15 million Malaysians to solidify the adoption of contactless payments that rose here due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

As part of this announcement of the Short-Term Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), the prime minister said the federal government was allocating RM750 million for the initiative.

“This (RM50) will also be matched in the form of additional vouchers, cash rebates and discounts from e-wallet providers,” he said.

“The initiative starting July 2020 will benefit 15 million Malaysians.”

The move is reminiscent of the previous Pakatan Harapan administration’s move to give RM30 each in e-wallet funds to the same number of Malaysians under the e-Tunai Rakyat programme.