Johor Bersatu pledges support for Perikatan after Sultan’s warning

Datuk Hasni Mohammad urged elected representatives in the state assembly to work with him to take Johor forward, instead of against him. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, June 4 — Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today pledged its commitment to leading the Perikatan Nasional (PN) state government, following state Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s warning yesterday.

In a statement, Johor Bersatu said its assemblymen have agreed to stand firm as an important component of PN in leading the state government during a meeting with Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also the Gambir assemblyman, in Kuala Lumpur yesterday.

“All the assemblymen will abide by the Sultan of Johor’s order to jointly ensure that the interests of the people are upheld and, at the same time, strengthen the state Bersatu chapter to be the state government’s pillar,” read the statement issued here today.

The meeting was attended by 10 Bersatu assemblymen and Pemanis assemblyman Dr Chong Fat Full. However, Kempas assemblyman and former Johor mentri besar Datuk Osman Sapian was absent from the meeting.

During the nearly two-hour meeting, Muhyiddin, as Bersatu president, also received full support for the party’s decision to annul former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s membership.

“Johor Bersatu also looks forward to Muhyiddin’s achievements throughout the country in addressing the economic and social issues facing the people as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“In conjunction with the meeting, the Johor Bersatu assemblymen also presented T-shirts with the slogan Ikut Nasihat Abah; Kita Mesti Menang (‘Follow Abah’s advice; we will surely win’) as a show of support for Muhyiddin’s leadership,” read the statement.

The nickname Abah or father was coined by internet users in reference to Muhyiddin.

Yesterday, both Johor Pakatan Harapan (PH) and also state PAS issued statements in support of Sultan Ibrahim’s warning.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad also urged elected representatives in the state assembly to work with him to take Johor forward, instead of against him.

The meeting by Johor Bersatu follows Sultan Ibrahim’s warning yesterday to assemblymen that he will immediately dissolve the state assembly to pave the way for fresh elections statewide.

The Sultan said he was disappointed with the continued politicking in the state, with power-hungry politicians still grappling over positions for their own self-interests.

The warning from the 61-year-old Johor monarch came following rumours that the current state PN government may collapse. Speculation has been rife of several assemblymen switching their political allegiances, spurring rumours of another government change in Johor.

At present, Johor is controlled by PN under the leadership of its mentri besar, Hasni, who is from Umno.

His administration holds a simple majority of 29 seats, while the state PH coalition has 27 seats.

The Johor assembly has 56 seats. Both Umno and DAP have 14 each. The remaining seats are held by Bersatu (11), Amanah (nine), PKR (four), MIC (two), PAS (one) and one independent.



