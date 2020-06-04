Domestic Trade Ministry: 147 price control scheme cases during recent festivities

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi (right) speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 17, 2020. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 4 — A total 147 cases for violations under the Festive Season Maximum Price Control Scheme (SHMMP) were recorded during Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Kaamatan and Gawai between May 20 and June 3.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Minister Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said they comprised 32 cases of selling above the set maximum price and 115 more of not displaying price tags.

Items seized from errant traders were worth RM18,718 with compounds amounting to RM308,500 issued.

Of the 32 traders who sold above the maximum price, 29 involved retailers while three more were wholesalers.

He said the ministry received 26 complaints throughout the scheme periods, four of which were for not displaying price tags, six for not affixing pink coloured labels and 16 more for selling items above the determined maximum price.

The Aidilfitri scheme was enforced between May 20 and June 3 and May 28-June 3 for Kaamatan and Gawai, he said, adding that 33,238 business premises (751 wholesalers and 33,487 retailers) nationwide were inspected during that period.

Overall, the scheme’s implementation was a success, Nanta said, attributing this to good cooperation and compliance from traders. — Bernama